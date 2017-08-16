Boateng quits Las Palmas for ‘personal reasons’

Kevin-Prince Boateng had his contract with La Liga side Las Palmas terminated by mutual agreement on Wednesday with the club citing “irreversible personal reasons” as the cause for his shock departure.

“Las Palmas and Prince Boateng have reached an agreement to rescind the contract that tied him to the club for the next three seasons,” Las Palmas said in a statement.

“Irreversible personal reasons provoked his unexpected departure.”

Boateng, 30, scored 10 goals in 28 games in an impressive solo season in Spain.

According to widespread media reports, he is set to return to Germany, where he was born and began his career with Hertha Berlin, to join Eintracht Frankfurt.