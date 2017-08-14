Begin process of Nigeria’s restructuring now, Youths Parliament tells FG, NASS

The Nigerian Youth Parliament has called on the Federal and State governments to begin to put measures in place to restructure Nigeria.

While briefing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, Mr. Ayodele Obe, Secretary General of the Parliament, made series of demands from the Federal and state government as well as the National Assembly.

For the Federal Government, the group advised that the nation should not shy away from restructuring as other nations around the World were adjusting to realities.

The parliament called for immediate measures to tackle unemployment as millions of Nigerian youths remained unemployed.

“The ugly situation of unemployment seems to have been receiving little or no policy attention presently.

“Therefore, Parliament resolves that Federal Government of Nigeria should declare state of emergency on the economic sector, meet every policy statement targeting the recovery of our economy with the right strategic actions, build youth capacity and create jobs.

“The presidency should declare state of emergency in the power, Agriculture and science and Technology sectors. Consequently, the ministers of these Ministries should sit up and meet every policy statement with Action.

“There should be complete economic and political restructuring of the country; giving the federating constituents the capacity to realize their unique socio-economic and political potentials and grow their prosperity.

“This is because no nation has ever grown a robust economy by sharing ‘national income as in the case of Nigeria, but by realizing and developing diverse areas of unique advantages.

“The Federal Government should open sincere dialogue with different genuine groups clamouring for the restructuring of the country.

“That the outcome of the National Confab be fully implemented, as it reflects the true opinions, consent and goodwill of every Nigerian,” he said.

The group also called on the government to pay more attention to youths at all level and make adequate budgetary provisions for them.

The group expressed displeasure at the spate of unguarded statements by some Nigerians.

The parliament therefore called on the National Assembly to enact laws that will prescribe stringent punishment for persons who make such unguarded comments.

The group warned all persons posing as youth groups to desist and to stop heating up the polity to favour certain persons.

They also called on the National Assembly to fulfil its statutory obligations and other promises made to the Youth Parliament.

“The 8th National Assembly should promulgate an Act that will establish the punitive measures as deterrents to every hate speech that will ridicule and destabilise the National Unity and cohesion.

The group commended the National Assembly for passing amendments that will grant autonomy to local governments and states assemblies as well as reducing the age requirement to run for elective positions.

The Youth Parliament however called on the state governments and their assemblies to follow suit by ensuring the laudable amendments are passed in the respective states.

“That the State Houses of Assembly should as a matter of necessity pass the NOT TOO YOUNG TO RUN BILL and the Local Government Autonomy Bill as passed by the National Assembly.

“Notably, the youth demography is watching with keen interest and ready to adequately match our Rhetoric with ACTIONS in ensuring that the Bills blaze through,” Obe said.

The group further called on the Federal Government to declare a National Youth Day for celebrating youths, and call for an urgent meeting with youth stakeholders.

Other demands made of the Federal Government include: “That the Federal government should convoke a National Youth Conference on Security and peace building.

“That the presidency should remove the National Youth Service Corps budget from the Youth budget.

“The presidency should as a matter of urgency commence the full implementation of all treaties, agreements and consensus with any group.

“The Federal Government should adhere and comply with all court rulings, judgments and injunctions, thereby doing away with selectiveness in the compliance with any outcome of court process.

“This is to strengthen our nascent democracy, ensure good place for rule of law, separation of powers and ensure checks and balances,” he said.

The group finally called on political parties to strengthen the youth wings of the parties or risk nationwide campaign with other youth groups against such party.

The parliament vowed to do what is required to ensure the Unity, Progress and robust prosperity of Nigeria.