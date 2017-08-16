Badoo: Lagos Police urge public support for arrest, prosecution of suspects

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday appealed to members of the public to partner with the police and other security agencies to apprehend suspected Badoo cult members and other criminals across the state.

Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni said the appeal became necessary following the arrest of a suspected Badoo cult member through the help of a woman, who raised alarm.

According to Owoseni, on Aug. 6, a woman who worshipped at a Cherubim and Seraphim church at Ori-Oke Irapada, Agbowa in Ikorodu, alerted the police of the presence of one of the badoo boys carrying a tool used by the serial killers.

“She shouted from her sleep that a man, (name withheld), who worshipped with them had held the serial killer’s tool and was about to smash it on her head.

“Other worshippers also raised alarm and the DPO was alerted.

“Further search on the surrounding led to the discovery of a blood-stained white garment, three types of handkerchiefs with colours white, red and blue and a grinding stone.

“We believe strongly that this could be positive arrest with substantial evidence that could open up doors for further arrests.

“Investigation also revealed that the suspect never worshipped in the church but came from a far. He is also of the Islamic faith but claimed he has just converted to Christianity,’’ he said.

Owoseni said the police would respond promptly to any tip-off that could lead to arrest of criminals and ensure their successful prosecution.