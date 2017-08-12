Avbovbo gets another term as Orhoakpor PG

THE people of Orhoakpor community, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, have returned Chief Dafe Avbovbo as President General of the community.

Speaking during the quadrennial conference/election into the community’s executive, Avbovbo said youth development and the interest of the community would be the top priority of his administration.

“We have a master plane to run the affairs of the community,” he said, reiterating that his executive was out to build on the existing peace, establish small scale industries, skills acquisition programmes, scholarship for students, women development amongst others.

He advised the people of the community to be law abiding and remain peaceful, soliciting their support and cooperation in the quest to take the community to greater heights.