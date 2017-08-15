ASUU, FG end crucial meeting in Abuja

The meeting between leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has just ended in Abuja.

The meeting held on Tuesday at the Minister’s Conference Room, Ministry of Labour, Abuja, took significant steps toward the resolution of the issues raised by ASUU.

According to the Deputy Director, Press, Ministry of Labour, Mr Samuel Olowookere, the meeting agreed on the forensic audit of the sum of N30 billion earlier given to the ASUU in 2010.

He said the meeting further agreed on monthly remittances to ASUU, while the audit last.

The minister assured members of ASUU and Nigerians that government is already at work to resolve all outstanding issues in line with the present administration’s commitment to prevent disruption of academic calendar in universities.

ASUU had on Monday declared indefinite strike to protest non implementation of agreement between the union and the Federal Government.