I was asked to take a bow, not barred from APC screening – Uba

Senator Andy Uba has debunked rumours that he was barred and locked out from the screening of governorship aspirants by the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

In a statement issued by Joseph Itazi, Media Aide to the Governorship aspirant, Uba said the screening committee did not grill him but asked him to take a bow and go.

According to the statement, Uba, while addressing a crowd of APC Anambra state ward coordinators at Uga, said committee accorded him the privilege in recognition that he was a serving senator.

He stressed that the privilege was similar to that which the Senate accorded to serving or past federal lawmakers when they are appointed as ministers or ambassadors.

He explained that as a serving or past senator, any individual has met the criteria to contest for the position of a governor which informed the decision of the screening committee.

Uba also denied rumours that he changed the names of APC delegates, saying the news was the antics of mischievous persons who want to distract him.

“I did not at any point in time change the names of APC delegates; rather I have been making serious efforts to eliminate all irregularities to make sure that there is harmonization of names.

“I think those behind the rumours are the ones responsible for such acts. All I have been fighting for is the interest of my people,” he added.

While advocating for truth and honesty in our democratic practice, the senator urged his state ward coordinators to pay no attention to such ridiculous rumours as they are mere distractions.

He stressed that he was not aiming to be a governor for selfish reasons but for the general interest and betterment of Anambra state.

“This is not my race alone, it is a sincere race for the good of Anambra state and if APC wins this election, it is victory for the people.

“Our victory will mark the beginning of freedom from poor health system, persistent suffering, hunger, unemployment and also, the end of socio-political marginalization in Anambra state.

“For me, this is a partnership with the people towards a better Anambra state and I believe that together, we can make it work”. Andy Uba said.

He called on the APC ward coordinators and other party faithful to work hard to ensure victory for APC.

He restated his commitment to run an all-inclusive government if he emerges winner.