Arik Air gets global recognition with international industry certification

Arik Air, Nigeria and West Africa’s largest carrier has become the latest African airline to receive a global recognition of its operations following its listing on the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Ground Operations Manual (IGOM) registry.

IGOM Registry displays companies who were able to demonstrate full compliance with the IGOM procedures.

The IGOM certificate was presented to Arik Air recently by IATA Regional Vice President, Africa and Middle East, Mr.Albakri Mohammad Ali at Arik Air Aviation Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

The IATA Ground Operations Manual concept was initiated by IATA for the industry with the objective of having one internationally recognized standard for ground handling processes. IGOM defines ground handling standards for airlines and ground service providers to ensure ground operations activities are safely, efficiently, and consistently accomplished. Procedures reflect the minimum standards as identified by the aviation industry.

Ground Operations are an essential task for all airlines and ground service providers to deliver smooth turnarounds and on time departures, with safety being the number one priority. The IATA Board of Governors has set a target (50% of member airlines in 2016) to start to implement the IATA Ground Operation Manual (IGOM) as their minimum standard for ground operations.

Arik Air started the rigorous certification process in 2016.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said of the IGOM feat:

“We are highly elated to be among the airlines listed on the IGOM registry. This listing shows our commitment to operational efficiency and our customers can always expect excellent travel experience from Arik Air.

“In showing our commitment to service delivery, we recently launched the Arik Air Ambassadors unit, which is aimed at resolving all customer issues as quickly as possible. I am delighted that our customers have witnessed positive changes over the last few months through on-time departure and a great travel experience.”

Arik Air has been a member of IATA since 2011 and has passed the IATA Safety Operations Audit (IOSA) on three occasions leading to the Enhanced IOSA.

The leading carrier now in its 11th year of operation has been a trail blazer since it began commercial flight operations in October 2006. It became the first commercial airline in Nigeria in over two decades to introduce brand new aircraft. The airline was also used by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Category One safety audit.