APGA picks Obiano as candidate for the Nov.18 governorship poll

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Tuesday elected Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra as its candidate for that state’s governorship poll slated for Nov. 18.

Obiano scored 1,070 “yes” votes to emerge the candidate in the race he contested unopposed in Awka.

Nwesmen report that accreditation and voting by delegates from the 326 wards in the 21 local governments commenced at 11.30 a.m. and ended at 3:45 p.m.

Obiano was presented the certificate of return at 5:55 p.m.

Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, Chairman of the congress, who announced the result, said that a total of 1,092 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

He said that Obiano received 1,070 yes votes, with 11 persons voting against him, while 11 votes were declared invalid.

“With the declaration of the result, APGA now has a governorship candidate for the Nov. 18 election; we expect him to start his campaign immediately,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Obiano thanked the delegates for endorsing his candidature and promised to step up development of the state, if given a fresh mandate.

He announced the retention of Anambra deputy governor Nkem Okeke as running mate, and urged the people to support his candidature to ensure continuity.

Chief Victor Umeh, Chairman, Obiano Governorship Campaign Team, thanked APGA for entrusting the ticket to Obiano, saying that the campaigns would start “immediately”.

