APGA expels three former officers

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has expelled three of its former national officers, Dr. Ike Oye, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu and Uchenna Okogbuo, from the party.

Another major decision taken at the party’s Special National Convention held in Owerri, was the confirmation of Chief Martin Agbaso as the substantive National Chairman of APGA.

The trio of Oye, Adamu and Okogbuo were ordered to “immediately return all APGA properties in their possession”, while the national leadership was asked to “set up a high-powered audit committee to ascertain the actual amount of money unaccounted for by Dr. Oye”.

Welcoming the national delegates earlier, Chief Agbaso said there was no reason for Nigerians to go hungry and youths to roam the streets, in the midst of plenty.

“The feeling of stress, hunger, unemployment, disease and want are the same everywhere in Nigeria. The pain of not living the life God has given us, is the same in every part of the country” Agbaso said.

While lamenting that the former APGA leadership was not able to grow the party in the past years, Agbaso also regretted that APGA loyalists left for other political platforms.

“I have no interest to run for any public office. We will look for money to support our candidates. I will resign if APGA does not win in six states”, Agbaso said.

He also promised to “restructure a number of things, to make sure the house becomes bigger, stronger, more reliable and truly progressive”.

The national offices were filled during the convention.