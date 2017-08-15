Anxiety over plan to alter Anambra APC delegates list

By Emmanuel Aziken

There was apprehension, yesterday, over a plot to derail this weekend’s governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State after it emerged that the certified list of delegates was being tampered with.

The plan, party sources said yesterday, was to provoke a crisis that would lead to the postponement of the primaries slated for Saturday to enable the manipulation of the primaries at a latter date.

The list of delegates issued to the aspirants during the screening in Abuja last weekend, Vanguard learned, was being threatened through high level officials of the party and government.

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who was mentioned as backing a prominent member of the National Assembly in the contest, however, dismissed the claim saying: “They should go and find a better story to tell.”

The Senate President spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, who also affirmed that his principal was out of the country.

Mr. Linus Ejiofor, chairman of the APC Ward Chairman, told Vanguard, yesterday, that only the 2014 list should be used and that any attempt to use any other list will lead to the party losing the election.

He said: “Only the list given out last week will be used for the primary. We are ready for the primary and want to assure the national chairman that we are set to support any candidate who emerges through the original list.”

Deputy chairman of the party in Njikoka Local Government Area, Mr. Ogwunoba Modestus, contacted on the development, yesterday, said that party members were set for the delegate election..