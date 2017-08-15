Anti-/Pro-Buhari Protest: Victims of Wuse market unrest narrate experience

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The violent clash between anti-Buhari and Pro-Buhari sympathizers that occurred at the popular Wuse market in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reportedly left two persons dead and several others injured.

Some traders, who suffered different degrees of injuries, blamed the leader of the ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ movement protesting against President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued stay in London for medical treatment, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy for the unrest.



Describing how he was almost beaten to pulp, one of the victims, Bashir Audu told Vanguard at the Wuse District Hospital that “Charly Boy and members of his group stormed the market around 11am. They attempted to take their protest into the market. But, one Musa who is the leader of the market task force told them not to do so.”

Bashir, whose skull was broken in the ensuing clash, added: “Charly Boy insisted he would enter the market with his group. Musa explained to him that with the crowd of followers flocking around him, hoodlums may hijack the protest and use the opportunity to loot shops in the market.

“However, the anti-Buhari protesters refused to heed the advice of the task force leader who had no choice but to shut the market gate to prevent them from forcing themselves in.

“Before I knew what was happening, some irate sympathizers of President Buhari obviously angered by the defiance of the Charly Boy team, quickly grouped themselves and started stoning the anti-Buhari protesters.

“I stood at the market gate at that time. That was how a large stone descended on my head and broke my skull.”

A fashion designer in the market, Emeka Ndukwe who had his right hand fractured, corroborated Bashir’s stories and attributed the unrest to the defiance of Charly Boy and his group.

He said: “when the stoning began, policemen stationed in the market began to shoot sporadically into the air as well as fire canisters of tear gas into the air to disperse the crowd and to restore peace and calm in the market.

“Along the line traders started to run out of panic. I was among those who fled their shops to a nearby garden. But as the anti/pro-Buhari group headed towards our direction, we started jumping fences into residential houses around the market.

“I was unfortunate to have had my trousers hooked by security gauze which caused me to land on my hands and fracture my left arm after jumping a fence.”

When Vanguard contacted Abdullahi Monjel, the Special Adviser on Security to the FCT Minister, Musa Bello, he declined comment on the issue. However, the FCT authorities have ordered the market closed indefinitely.