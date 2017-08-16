Anglican Church establishes integrated farm in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Asaba Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has established an integrated farm project in Ewulu, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, as part of efforts towards creating jobs for youths.

Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Justus Mogekwu, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the project was commissioned alongside the Diocesan Water Project in Asaba, as part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the creation of the Diocese from the old Benin Diocese.

In another development, Mothers’ Union and Women’s Guild of Ika Diocese, Anglican Communion, have urged the Federal Government to retain those engaged in its N-power scheme after the expiration of the two-year programme.

This was disclosed in a communique by Dame M. Y. Onekpe and Mrs. A. Ejedimu, at the end of their 17th annual diocesan conference at St. John’s Cathedral, Agbor, Ika South, Delta State.