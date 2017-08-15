ANAMBRA POLL: Women should rise to lead – Igbo Group

‎By Chris Onuoha

The Federation of Igbo Youths Association (FIYA) has called on the people of Ndi-Anambra to think inwards and consider giving women the right opportunity to lead the state out of its political situations, saying as November 2017 elections draws nearer, the time is right for Anambra women to take up leadership roles and fully participate in decision making and governance process in the state.

Speaking as a voice to re-invigorate the 35% affirmative action given to women, to become a reality in Anambra State, the President of Federation of Igbo Youths Association, Anambra State Chapter, Comrade Val Igwebuike in a press release stated that history has proven the vital role of women in economic and political life of Nigeria as a country.

He said; “Over the years women have been relegated to the background in issues of the overall development especially in the developing nations like Nigeria. This is borne out of the sentimental attachment on feminine gender. Historical evidence is available to prove that the Nigerian women have for long been playing crucial role in political life of the country, and this has contributed in no small measure in shaping the political system of the nation. For development of any kind to be successful, a vantage position should be accorded the women, as they constitute larger proportion of the population.

In this regard, they should not be left out in the issues of decision making that bothers even on their lives as a people and as well making good the 35% affirmative action approved for them by previous administration in Nigeria. Despite the difficulties faced by women in politics, women over the years could be said to have recorded some measure of appreciable political achievement in other political fields of endeavors, meeting their political objectives with limited support and resources at their disposal.” Igwebuike said.

Speaking further, Comrade Igwebuike laments that since the creation of Anambra as a state, their affairs have been in the hand of men who has mismanaged the economy with no laudable development to show for it.

“We cannot continue to do things the same way and expect a different result. Anambra State is the state with the highest potential in Nigeria, especially in terms of human resources, and as such ought to be on the forefront of meaningful development in the country. But the negation has been the case. And one of the feasible ways to reverse this negative trend is to try what has never been done before — give a woman the mantle of leadership of the state through the ballot.

“You may recall that the short period spent by Dame Virgy Etiaba as governor following the impeachment of Peter Obi cannot be properly regarded as a period of female governorship, as she was removed before her leadership could be tested. Under this premise, we as a group strongly endorsed Anambra women in politics especially Stella Odua as a potential material for this position judging from her antecedents in her previous appointments. Today, Stella Odua remains a voice to reckon with at the Nigerian Senate. A woman like Stella Odua reminds one of the Hillary Clinton’s, Angela Merkel’s, and Theresa May’s of this world. Other notable Anambra women like Uche Ekwunife and Hon. Linda Ikpeazu deserve a chance to prove their mettle on the state’s highest office.

“Women politicians seeking the highest office in Anambra state have been challenged by the seeming reluctance of men who hold dominion in the state to give heed to a female chief executive of the state. However, the battle seems tougher for Senator Stella Oduah, Uche Ekwunife, Hon Linda Ikpeazu and others as a result of men’s dominance orchestrated by the likes of Humphrey Nwosu and Peter Obi who however, are not favorably disposed to a female governor in Anambra State but we know the victory time is now for the women.‎” Igwebuike concludes.