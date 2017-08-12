Anambra poll: Obiano asks for extension of voter registration

By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to extend the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise ongoing in the state by one month.

Governor Obiano, who made call, Friday, at the APGA national Secretariat when he submitted his governorship nomination and expression of interest forms to the NWC led by Victor Oye, said one week timeline ordered by INEC was too short to achieve meaningful voter’s register.

He argued that the governorship election in the state scheduled for Saturday 18th November 2017, makes it imperative for the electoral umpire to extend the period of the exercise to ensure that every eligible Nigerian in the state was captured. It will be recalled that the Commission had announced Tuesday August 15, 2017 as closing date for the exercise in the state. Governor Obiano, who is seeking a re-election however, said he was satisfied with the exercise so far.