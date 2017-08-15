Anambra guber: Chidoka not suspended in UPP

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has urged the public and especially the people of Anambra state to disregard the rumour making the rounds in some section of the media that frontline contender in the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election, Chief Osita Chidoka has been suspended from the party.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Director Media, Osita Chidoka Campaign, Viola Ifeyinwa Okolie, also said that Chief Chidoka is neither facing any disciplinary issues whatsoever with the party nor has he been suspended by the party.

The statement also said that such rumours are antics by forces outside the party to cause confusion and distract it from its mission to return Anambra back to the people come November 18, 2017.

According to the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to reports circulating in a section of the media that frontline contender in the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election, Chief Osita Chidoka has been suspended from our great party, the United Progressive Party (UPP).

“This is totally misleading and aimed at destabilizing our great party ahead of our governorship election primaries scheduled for August 19, 2017.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, Chief Osita Chidoka has not been suspended from the party and he is not facing any disciplinary issues whatsoever with the party.

“While we are aware of forces outside our party bent at causing confusion within our ranks, having realized our massive support from the people ahead of the elections, we state in very strong terms that they are fighting a lost battle as we are not in anyway distracted in our mission to return Anambra back to the people come November 18, 2017.

“We therefore urge all our supporters to disregard the misleading report and continue working hard for the election.”