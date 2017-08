The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its planned party primary billed for this weekend in Awka to elect a standard bearer for the November 18 Anambra State governorship election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi said the primary which was initially scheduled for August 19, 2017 had to be postponed due to logistics reason and ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and has been fixed for August 26, 2017.

Details later;

Culled from Dailysun