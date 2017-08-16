Alleged ‘Bah Bolon’ river turns red in Indonesia

By Nwafor Sunday

River named ‘Bah Bolon’ in Indonesia turned red on the 7 of August, 2017, newsmen alleged. Reports have it that Bah Balon, a source of life-giving water for irrigation and drinking, turned bright blood-red. The river, normally teeming with life, became choked with dead fish.

Sources said that, Bah Bolon is known to locals as “the King’s Bathhouse”. The river meanders through the city of Pematangsiantar before flowing through the outlying village where the people build their houses directly on its banks.

According to BreakingIsrealNews, the river is their life and their livelihood, as it waters their fields, provides fish, and is a popular tourist site for rafting. The residents build pools on the edges of the river in which to catch fish. The sudden, deadly change in the river has turned their once idyllic existence into a living hell.