Ajimobi, Amosun, Akeredolu, Fayose host new corps members

By Gbenga Oke

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his counterparts in Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti states – Ibikunle Amosun, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Ayodele Fayose, respectively, have called on corps members serving in their respective states to shun acts that will tarnish the image of the National Youth Service Corps.

The governors, who spoke in their various states during the 2017 Batch “A” Stream 11 orientation course advised the Corps members to be self reliant rather than depending on government alone to provide employment.

Speaking at the orientation course in Iseyin, Ajimobi, who was represented by his deputy, Moses Adeyemo, urged the corps members to contribute positively to the socio-economic and political development of the state.

Speaking in the same vein, Governor Amosun, pledged to assist the NYSC members interested in agriculture production with land and credit facility.

Amosun was represented by Mr Afolabi Afuape, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports at the orientation course in Sagamu.

In his message to the corps members, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, urged them to be self reliant by keying into any Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development of Ondo state.

Akeredolu who was represented by the Secretary to Ondo State Government, Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, advised the corps members to shun all acts of corruption.

Also, governor Fayose in his message to the NYSC members, urged them to shun unholy acts capable of damaging the good image of scheme.

Fayose, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information, Mr Lanre Ogunsuyi, said the history of Nigeria since independence has clearly indicated the need for unity among the people.