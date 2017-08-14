Ajaokuta Steel staff petition FG over Sole Administrator’s refuses to quit

Petitioners ignorant— Sole Administrator

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA—Staff of ABUJA—Staff of Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State have petitioned the Federal Government over alleged refusal of the Sole Administrator, Mr Joseph Isah, to retire after completing his tenure.The staff, in the petition sent through Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mrs. Habibat Lawal, to Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, asked for Federal Government’s urgent intervention.

In the said petition, Isah allegedly refused to hand over to the most senior management staff after completing his 35 years as stipulated by the Nigerian Civil Service Rules.In the petition by Mr. Salifu Oguche Usman Esq, Principal Partner at Abbluent Partners, Abuja, on behalf of the Ajaokuta Steel Company staff, it was claimed that Isah should have retired on August 3, 2017, having completed the statutory 35 years of service.

He was said to have been employed on August 3, 1982, as a Process Engineer in the company.The staff accused him of re-appointing himself to remain in office beyond his tenure and asked for his immediate exit.Isah was also accused of contravening financial and administrative regulations of government as he was alleged to have diverted workers’ promotion allowances to other uses.However, Isah told Vanguard on phone that the petitioners acted out of ignorance.“I was appointed sole administrator in November 2012. Technically, by that appointment, my civil service career ended because my appointment is a political appointment. I earn a political appointee’s salary. My appointment letter is there for anyone to see,” he said.

The staff urged the SGF not to only direct the Sole Administrator to proceed on retirement but also investigate the allegations on financial impropriety and other infractions raised by them against the Sole Administrator.