Agatu crisis victims to get 5,000 units of houses

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Benue State government, in conjunction with African Development Bank, AfDB, is to commence the construction of 5,000 units of houses for victims of communal crisis in Agatu, Ado, Kwande and Guma Local Government areas of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Housing, Mr. John Onoja, who made this known yesterday in Makurdi, said the projects will be located in areas that recorded cases of herdsmen insurgency and communal crisis to alleviate the sufferings of victims.

The commissioner said: “2000 of the units will be built in Agatu; Gbajimba will get 1,000 units; Agila, 1,000 and Moon in Kwande will also get 1,000 units.

“All we are waiting for at the moment is the right investor.”