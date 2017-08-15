AB MfB opens four branches in three states

By Providence Emmanuel

AB Microfinance Bank (MfB) has expanded its branch network by opening four branches in Ogun, Oyo and Lagos states.

The bank which is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a national MfB, opened four additional branches in June and July 2017, two in Ogun (Abeokuta and Sango-Otta), and one each in Oyo and Lagos, bringing its branch network to 20 across the three states.

In a statement last week, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. William Bonilla, said that the new branches were opened in furtherance of the bank’s mission to contribute to the social and economic development of the Nigerian populace and help in poverty reduction.

Describing the new branches as landmark achievements, Bonilla said that the Abeokuta and Sango-Otta branches made their debut in Ogun as against Lagos and Oyo where the bank already has a presence. He stated: “AB MfB’s contribution in the provision of financial services to micro, small and medium scale entrepreneurs through a wide range of savings and lending products is unrivalled in the Nigerian microfinance industry.”

Also speaking, Manager of Bodija branch, Mr. Dotun Aiyelabola, said that the branch operates in a friendly, business oriented and accommodating environment, commending the clients and the community for a peaceful co-existence and patronage.

He disclosed that patronage have been on the increase since the branch began operations in January 2017.

Dignitaries at the ceremonies include: Royal Highnesses, Market leaders, religious leaders and representatives of security agencies, clients, staff and the Management Board of the bank.

AB MfB is a financial institution, offering a broad range of financial services to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and other clients in the lower income strata.