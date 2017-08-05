It might be surprising to know just how much traveling can affect a person. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 interesting ways traveling affects us all.

Gives You a New Perspective on Life

Watching other cultures interact, seeing beyond your immediate environment and interacting with people of different perspectives and approaches to life has a way of giving you a new perspective on life. Traveling can help put things you previously took for granted in perspective and help you appreciate your roots more.

Helps Develop Emotional Stability

This might seem funny but traveling, in its own subtle way, actual helps increase emotional stability. You’ll typically experience a lot of changes and uncertainty while traveling, especially if you are a frequent traveler. As a result, you are likely to become less anxious to changes in your day-to-day life because you have, more or less, become used to it. Rather than dealing with changes with unease or anger, travelers are more likely to be open, flexible and willing to accept and deal with things that deviate from the norm.

You’re More Likely to Fall in Love

This is more likely if you’re traveling for leisure, mainly because you are removed from your reality, leaving behind most or all your worries and responsibilities to enjoy the new and exciting place you’re in. Besides, falling in love is much easier when you’re relaxed and enjoying yourself.

Your Diet Can Change Drastically

You are less likely to keep a rigorous eating habit while traveling because you either don’t have the time to source for the necessary ingredients or you’re too relaxed and happy to care. As a result, when you travel you’re more likely to indulge in groceries or local foods that have high-calorie or fat content, because those are the ones that are readily available and easier to get.

Traveling Can Affect Your Personality

Extended travel has a way of affecting the traveler’s personality and taking the person out of his/her comfort zone. Relating with new people that have different perspectives and watching or partaking in the culture of others, tends to make the traveler more flexible and open to new things.