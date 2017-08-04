4-yr-old girl’s throat slit, body dumped at father’s window as police arrest 10

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, on Wednesday said 10 persons had been arrested in connection with the suspected ritual killing of a four-year-old girl at Iwaya, Lagos.

Owoseni, who described the incident as sad during a media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday, said the girl’s throat was slit and the body was dumped behind her parent’s window.

“A sad incident happened this morning when the Divisional Police Officer at Iwaya was alerted after Mr Taiwo Sulaiman and his wife came with the dead body of a four-year-old girl.

“When questioned, they asserted that the child went with two of her siblings to pray at the mosque at 1:00pm and since then, she had not been seen.

“After searching thoroughly for the girl, her dead body with a slit throat was found behind her parent’s window, close to an Ogun shrine in the compound.

“The corpse had been recovered with the knife used to commit the murder and 10 persons are presently in custody for interrogation, including the parents.

“Investigation, however, revealed elements of conspiracy in the matter. We will continue to update you as investigation continues.

“We have deployed heavily into the area which is densely populated to prevent any form of jungle justice,” Owoseni said.

The police boss, who condemned the act, said people have thrown away their moral values.

He appealed to members of the public to provide information that would assist in the investigation, adding that residents living around the shrine could not claim ignorance of the rituals being carried out at the site.

“This is the essence of the warnings we had been giving the public. If you cover crime at one time or the other, the crime will come and consume you,” Owoseni said.