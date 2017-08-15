32-year-old Taye Taiwo joins Swedish club

Swedish club AFC Eskilstuna have announced the signing of Nigeria’s journeyman, Taye Taiwo on a short-term contract.

This was confirmed by the club’s sports director Azad Budak on their official website.

“We got a really good and experienced left back that will mean a lot to us. Not only on the field, but also in the locker room. We are very happy that he is here,” Budak said.

A club statement read: “Thirty two-year-old Taye Taiwo began his elite career at Lobi Stars in his home country, Nigeria. He played one season with the club before joining Marseille in the (French) Ligue 1 in January 2005. He stayed there for more than nine seasons before signing for (Italian giants) AC Milan in July 2011.

“He has also represented clubs such as Queens Park Rangers (QPR), Bursaspor, Dynamo Kiev and now recently, Swiss club Lausanne Sport.”

The well-travelled left-back is pleased to have joined the club which campaigns in the top flight of Swedish football, Allsvenskan.

“I am very happy to be here. I have been training hard before I came here so I’m in good shape,” Taiwo said.