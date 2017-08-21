21st Century braces for fresh challenges

21st CENTURY Technologies Limited said it has re-jigged its operations to be able to face the challenges of the economy.

Chief executive officer of the company Mr. Wale Ajisebutu, said that Nigeria’s socioeconomic challenges includes: power and energy infrastructure, food security and agriculture, wealth creation and employment, mass transportation, land reforms, security, and education and that his company was ready to face them squarely..

The company said it has developed set of solutions to address and shape the present and future of Nigeria and Nigerians. “Central to all these are tailor made solutions to address these challenges; they are indigenous solutions with global standards. We believe that Nigerians deserve the very best. That is why the solutions are local to address local challenges” Ajisebutu said.

ICT solutions remain the vital instrument that can be used by Nigerians to enhance service delivery strategy and bring about innovations for the development of the economy. Ajisebutu said “That is why the solutions have been developed by some of the world’s best brains taking into consideration the Nigerian environment, because we cannot copy what works in other climates and expect them to work perfectly here”

According to him, 21st Century Technologies is building infrastructure, platform including applications that will revolutionise ICT in Nigeria.