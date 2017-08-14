2017 ITTF Challenge: Pharaohs sweep Lagos Open

Egyptian players, Omar Assar and Dina Meshref emerged winners of the 2017 ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open concluded yesterday at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Assar beat surprise finalist, Sarthak Gandhi of India in the final (11-6, 13-11, 11-6, 11-8).

It was Omar Assar’s third success in the tournament and thus he maintained his unbeaten record at open international tournaments in Nigeria. Since the tournament joined the ITTF World Tour in 2014; in Lagos, he has never lost a Men’s Singles match.

In the female category, Assar’s compatriot, and winner of the ITTF Africa Cup in Agadir, Dina Meshref maintained the form displayed in the Moroccan city at the ITTF Challenge in Lagos.

The no.3 seed, in the final defeated Russia's Olga Kulikova, the no.4 seed, in straight games to secure the title (11-4, 16-14, 12-10, 11-6).