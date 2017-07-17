Warri, Ozoro, Ugheli and its environs are already bubbling as athletes are already trooping in into Delta State for the 2017 Warri Relays &CAA Grand Prix.

The 2017 Warri Relays & CAA Grand Prix which is fixed for tomorrow at the Delta State Polytechnic Stadium, Ozoro.

Already, invited athletes from the Niger Republic and Liberia are in town while the star-studded Botswana team and other invited countries are expected to touch down today in the oil-rich Delta State.

The Media Coordinator for 2017 Warri Relays &CAA Grand Prix, Olukayode Thomas also confirmed that top Nigerian athletes like United States-based Tobi Amusan are also in town ahead of what promises to be an exciting athletics meeting.

“Yes, we are on track to stage another exciting athletics meet, we thank the Delta State Government and of course Solid Works for making this happen, some countries have already arrived and we expect others on Monday,” Thomas stated.

Thomas also confirmed that the facilities at the Delta State Polytechnic Stadium, Ozoro, venue of this year’s Warri Relays &CAA Grand Prix are all in decent shape and that should aid better performance by the competing athletes.

Meanwhile, outside of the elite cast of athletes that will be on parade, the High School, and Inter-Collegiate Category is also gathering much momentum as students in and around Delta State are looking forward to Tuesday’s Meet with keen interest.

For the youngsters who over the weekend were seen perfecting their strategies, the need to make the best from the platform offered by the Warri Relays &CAA Grand Prix cannot be over-emphasized especially on the heels of recent misses by Nigeria at international Junior and Youth Championships.