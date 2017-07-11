Union Bank launches centenary celebration song at fun TGIF parties across Nigeria

It was a night of fun, music, and celebration as Union Bank yesterday launched its centenary celebration song at TGIF staff parties organized to celebrate its staff nation wide.

The events which took place at the bank’s corporate headquarters in Lagos and across all its branches Pan-Nigeria saw the Union Bank Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emuwa expressing his delight at the achievements of the bank over the past 100 years and its staff’s contribution towards cementing its legacy of being a simpler, smarter bank for all Nigerians.

The Bank’s centenary celebrations kicked off early this year with regional Galas for its customers across all the geo political zones of the country which are still ongoing. The bank also has an anniversary promotion ongoing for its customers where they get to win cars and other exciting gifts all through the year.

Staff and management of the bank engaged in fun activities including singing the anniversary celebration song, dancing, playing TV and board games. Other exciting activities at the event were a Mannequin Challenge and several fun competitions.

The highlight of the event at the Head Office was a performance by hitmaker and pop-culture phenomenon, YCee who rendered some of his hit songs including ‘Jagaban’ and ‘Omo Alhaji’. The hall was later thrown into a frenzy as the artiste launched into his hit track ‘Juice’ with the audience singing cheerfully along to the lyrics of the song.

The party kept on till the late hours of the night as members of staff enjoyed music provided by popular DJ Crowd Controller.

Following the launch events, the anniversary celebration song will be released on radio and other media platforms across the country so listen out for it!