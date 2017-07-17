Tonto Dikeh vows to care of sick actress, Halima Abubakar

Tonto Dikeh has vowed to take care of Halima Abubakar fellow Nollywood actress, who was reported sick.

On Sunday, Tonto shared photo of Halima Abubakar who appeared to be on a hospital bed with the promise that she will take care of her and appealing that her fans and well-wishers should pray for her.



“Picked my girl up from the hospital early yesterday so I can personally take care of her…

Halima you are definitely one of the strongest women I know @halimabubakar.

The lords your strength Baby girl. My prayers love and strength are with you, God never lets us go thru a suitation if he didn’t know we could overcome it.

#Pls encourage and pray for her.. you are an overcomer, The apple of Gods eyes..The world will celebrate you my Sister.. Love you girl,” she wrote.