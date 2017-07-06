President, Acting President is the Presidency – Malami clears

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, has, while clearing the air surrounding the statement he made yesterday, said “the President – and in this case the Acting President – is the Presidency, and therefore cannot be disowned by the Presidency.”

He was referring to his statement yesterday which a section of the media said he disowned the Acting President over the comment Osinbajo made wherein he (Osinbajo) was reported to have said that the Senate has no powers to confirm some nominees.

Malami had while addressing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting said that, “The fundamental consideration about the alleged statement (By Osinbajo) is the fact that at no point ever did the Federal Executive Council sit to arrive at the decision in one way or the other as far as the issue of nomination or otherwise is concerned.

“So, I do not think it constitutes an issue for the Federal Executive Council to make any clarification about because it has never been considered by the Federal Executive Council, but the Honourable Minister of Information will throw more light on the matter.”

The media however reported that his statement was in variance with that of the Acting President, using the word ‘disown.’

But The Minister, Thursday, reacted to the media report saying, “all matters relating to Presidential Appointments and Nominations are strictly a matter for the Presidency to handle.”

The statement read thus in full:

“It has come to my notice that a number of media organisations have been distorting and misreporting the proceedings of yesterday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) press briefing, and suggesting that the Presidency ‘disowned’ the Acting President on a matter relating to a presidential nomination.

“As the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, I would like to make it categorically clear that:

“1. The President – and in this case the Acting President – is the Presidency, and therefore cannot be disowned by the Presidency.

“2. All matters relating to Presidential Appointments and Nominations are strictly a matter for the Presidency to handle. They are not for the Federal Executive Council, and are therefore not discussed at FEC level. This was the point I made yesterday at the press briefing, and which was unfortunately distorted by the media.

“I would like to appeal to the media to take seriously its responsibility to inform the public honestly and accurately, to refrain from distorting or sensationalizing the news, and to seek clarification when in doubt.”