Olam joins hands with Nursery, Hatchery Fish Farmers

Olam International, the leading agri-business group operating from seed-to-shelf in 70 countries recently launched the best in class and latest micro extrusion technology fish feed, Aqualis in Nigeria.

Aqualis, the first offering from the animal feed investment from Olam International, has a high nutritional content and the right balance of protein that ensures better growth and high fish yield.

Olam International, in reaffirming their mission of supplying food and industrial raw materials to customers worldwide have launched a fish feed that will be truly revolutionary to the development of fish farming in Nigeria.

The latest technology used in the manufacture of Aqualis is a very recent an innovation that delivers a fully floating feed which is best suited for the feeding behaviour of the African catfish.

Olam believes that in order to grow the Fish production – one needs to focus on two big drivers – Quality of the feed and the Fingerlings.

Due to inbreeding the quality of fingerlings is sub optimal and there is a need to invest in research and development with an aim to deliver high quality fingerlings.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Ashish Pande, Business Head, Olam International said that, “Farmers forums like these help to discuss the key issues facing the industry and jointly work on solutions.

The Nursery & Hatchery Forum was attended by Farmers from Lagos,Ogun,Oyo,Ondo andKwara also the President of CAFAN (Kwara Chapter) Mr Ajibola.

Olam International was established in 1989 initially to trade cashew from Nigeria to India. The company has evolved today to build a global leadership position in many agri-business sectors such as Edible Nuts, cocoa, spices and vegetable ingredients, coffee and cotton.