INEC registers 49,000 in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara states — Commissioner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said it registered 49,000 new voters in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states from April 28, 2017 to date.

The commission’s National Commissioner in charge of the states, Hajiya Amina Zakari, disclosed this in Kware town, headquarters of Kware Local Government of Sokoto State.

Zakari made the disclosure shortly after monitoring the conduct of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration( CVR) in Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Kware, Wurno and Rabah local governments.

According to her, 16,000 new voters registered in Zamfara, 13,000 in Kebbi and 20,000, in Sokoto since the commencement of the CVR on April 28, 2017.

The commissioner said “the exercise is going on smoothly in all the areas I visited; so far, so good.

“We have however observed some negligible lapses which were not in any way hampering the smooth conduct of the exercise.

“They include challenges of epileptic power supply which had been taken care of with the provision of stand by generators.

“Other challenges include botched teenage and multiple registrations, among others, which had since been tackled.”

Zakari restated the commitment of the commission to register all eligible voters in the three states, saying nobody would be disenfranchised.

The national commissioner added that CVR would continue up until 60 days to the 2019 general elections.

She appealed to Nigerians to use the opportunity to get registered and urged INEC personnel to sustain the diligence.