Breaking News
Translate

He’s a drunkard, but I still love him

On 7:22 pmIn Relationships by OkogbaComments

Dear Bunmi,

Five years ago, my husband lost his job and his drinking spiralled out of control. He’s always been a heavy drinker but now he starts as early as 11 :OOam and carries on all day and into the night. I’ve been asking him to cut down for years, but things came to a head when I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis six months ago. He continued to drink and I was forced to leave and relocate to my family’s house with the children. I know I’m better off without him, but I still love him and I want him in my life. He feels the same way about me. Is there any way we can make our marriage work?

Dorothy, by e-mail.

 Dear Dorothy,

It is possible for a marriage to survive alcoholism, but it will take a lot of hard work. It is not enough for your husband just to make promises – he has to admit he has a problem and seek professional help – on top of which he needs to either look for a job or learn a trade that would enable him care for his family.

You can support him from a distance. Multiple sclerosis is a degenerative disease and you need the support of loved ones around you. Don’t go back to him until he can show you he means what he says.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.