Why there is harmonious relationship among three arms of govt in Delta — Oborevwori, DTHA Speaker

By Festus Ahon

Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. He was elected on the 11th May, following the impeachment of his predecessor, Chief Monday Igbuya. Oborevwori who represents Okpe State constituency, is a first time member of the House.

In this interview with Sunday Vanguard, he speaks on his experience as a Speaker, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration and other issues of interest.

Excerpts:

Sir, how do you feel as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly?

Indeed, I feel humbled, I feel honoured and trusted not only to be so recognised but also to be inducted into the esteemed class of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. To me, it is a demonstration of a very strong sense of confidence on my abilities by my colleagues.

So, while I remain appreciative of that overwhelming vote of confidence, I am very mindful with a sense of commitment to the burden and sensitivities of the position as well as a determination to secure visible and enduring legislative gains to the people of Delta State.

What are your experiences since you emerged as Speaker on May 11, 2017?

In all modesty, I was elected as a legislator to represent my constituency but now and by the special grace of God, it has pleased my colleagues to elect me as the Speaker of the House. As a member representing Okpe Constituency, my primary focus was my constituents. But today, I represent the entire state as a Speaker. The challenges are enormous, but they are surmountable.

In other words, the scope of my responsibility has just been broadened because one of the primary duties of the House of Assembly Speaker is to pilot the legislative functions of the House to ensure equity and fair-play. And so far, the House has started putting things in proper perspective since we came on board in May this year and the experience has been wonderful.

What was the scenario you met in office as Speaker and how are you responding to the situation?

Let me start by saying that in a democratic system of government, the legislative arm serves as the engine room that powers all facets of development efforts by the executive arm and indeed government in general. And to that extent, activities of the legislature must be firmly hinged on the principle of commitment and thorough understanding of the constitutional provisions with a view to avoiding pitfalls to ensure that the engine of state is not short-circuited.

We have been in the House and are very obligated to the principles that I have just explained and we are focused and determined to carry along every single member of the House to deliver sustainable democratic dividends to Deltans through appropriate laws and oversight duties.

What is your road map to the future as Speaker of the House?

Well, as I have said repeatedly, there are statutory provisions that guide the entire process of law making by legislators. So while the statutory provisions serve as our guidelines, our road map is to build a legislature that function as a team with a common vision and aspiration to bequeath laws that protect rights of the people, reinforce the integrity of the legislature and its processes to aid the delivery of verifiable dividends of democracy in Delta State.

In reality, how does the principle of separation of powers impact on the relationship between Delta House of Assembly and the other arms of government?

There are clear distinctive provisions in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding the duties, limits and inter-relationship of each arm which gives breath and guarantees functionality to government and governance. Relevant sections of the constitution place each of the basic powers of government separately. While sections 4 and 5 deals with the legislative and executive powers respectively, section 6 is concerned with judicial powers.

The existing harmonious relationship among the three arms of government in Delta State is built through effective collaboration arising from the fact that complete separation of powers is not practicable for effective governance. And as one government, we are determined to sustain this collaboration in order to secure and spread the gains of democracy to all parts of the state.

What is your assessment of Governor Okowa’s performance so far?

I am part of this government, so, I would prefer an appraisal of this government by the general public. But to be candid, this government under the leadership of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has been focused, determined and proactive.

Finally, what role do you think that the Delta State House of Assembly can play to enhance its performance, going forward?

Like I said earlier, it is one government and you cannot critically evaluate government without making reference to the activities of the State House of Assembly.

Therefore, it is incumbent on the House to continue to cooperate and support the executive in whatever way possible. So far, the executive has always carried us along and we shall continue to join hands in identifying, prioritizing as well as monitoring the execution of projects for the benefit and well being of our people.