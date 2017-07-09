Covenant keys to enjoying an uncommon grace

By Pastor Bamidele

In every door there is always a key that normally opens the door. When a wrong key is applied to open a door, the door will not open. For you to open a door and have access to a room, you need the right key to open the right door.

What do we mean by covenant? Covenant is an agreement between two parties that cannot be broken by either of them,i.e the agreement is binding on the two parties. We can say that biblically it is an agreement between man and God which cannot be broken by each side. God is a covenant keeping God, it is man that often breaks covenant, God does not break covenant. Before we proceed further, what do we mean by grace? Grace can be referred to as an unmerited divine assignment given to man for their regeneration or sanctification.

Grace can also be referred to as a virtue coming from God. Grace also means approval, favour, mercy, privilege, or pardon. In this my teaching we are talking about an uncommon grace.

Something that is special or unique,something with a great difference. In the book of Ruth 2:10-11,the bible explains thatwhile Ruth was looking for grain for her mother in law and and there is a law of Moses in the land that you don’t dabble into what does not belong to you.

Ruth happen to come to the section of the field that belongs to Boaz,Naomi who is the mother in law of Ruth knew that Ruth can only enjoy the Grace she enjoyed from Boaz through the Providence of a Gracious God,it was Ruth kindness, humility, and faithfulness to her mother in law even after her husband’s death that made her to enjoy this special priviledge from Boaz. One of the principle key that make people to enjoy God’s unusual Grace is humility and integrity.

The journey of Ruth, Ruth is a virtuous woman who still remain totally loyal to her mother in law even after her husband was late. Listen to me humility is the hallmark for Greatness in the life of a believer. The Bible says God humbles the pride and elevates the humble. If you want to enjoy special privileges from God and distinct favour from him, you must be humble and loyal to the core. There is a greater reward in loyalty.

It was the Grace of God that made Esther to see the palace, and when she entered the palace, she saw the face of the king, and when she saw the face of the king she was connected to her miracles. For you to be enjoy an uncommon Grace,you must be someone that is loyal to a cause. In verse 17 of the same Esther chapter 2,the Bible says”And the king loved Esther above other women, and she obtained Grace and favour in his sight more than all the virgins; so that he set a Royal Crown upon her head, and made her queen instead of vashti”. Esther enjoyed Grace from King Ahasuerus.

In the book of Genesis chapter 39 from verse 1,the Bible refered to how Joseph was sold to slavery to Portipha’s house,he was to serve the house of his master, but because God’s Grace was upon him, they referred to him in verse 2-4, “And the Lord was with Joseph and he was a prosperous man, and he was in the house of his master the Egyptian. And his master saw that the Lord was with him, and that the Lord made all that he did to prosper in his hand”.

When you enjoy God’s Grace whatever God put in your hand will naturally prosper, wherever you find yourself you’ll naturally excel.

WISDOM KEYS TO ENJOY GOD’S UNCOMMON GRACE.

1.Humility is the hallmark for greatness in life.in the book of Proverb 3 verse 34,the bible says”surely he scorneth the scorners, but he giveth Grace unto the lowly”.

2.Obedience to God’s instructions. All through the journey of the three key people referred to in my message, I mean Ruth, Esther and Joseph, the Bible refered to the threefold as being very very obedient in all their life endeavor. They were obedient to the people they serve. If you cannot obey the man you see today,you’ll not obey the God you are not seeing. It is also clearly stated in the book of Isaiah 1:19.

3.sacrificial offering. In the book of 1 kings 3:3-10,the bible says Solomon loved the Lord and he gave God a thousand burnt offering and God said in verse of the same chapter that God showed him great mercy and kindness in verse 6,all because of his giving hobbit, many Christians are born again but their pocket is not born again.

WHAT CAN HINDER YOU FROM ENJOYING UNCOMMON GRACE.

1.Coventeousness e.g Geazi 2kings 7:1-2,18-20.

2.Complaints and Grief of Hannah in 1samuel 1:15-17.Remember every Complainant end up a convict. Because Hannah was praying and complaining in her prayers for the fruit of the womb,her blessing was delayed, but the moment she changed her countainance, in verse 18,Grace came upon her and she had her breakthrough.

3.Sin. Remember Sin is a reproach, when you sin, you will sink, but before you sink you will stink. 1 Thessalonians 5:22. Remember nobody enjoy sickness but many people enjoy being in sin. The wages of sin is death.

.Bamidele is General Overseer, Christ Glorious Endtime Evangelical Church, Lagos. Pastor.bamidele@gmail.com