Container crushes 5 to death at Ojota, three hospitalised

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday, when an articulated truck suddenly overturned its container on a Volkswagen commercial bus, popularly called, “Danfo” at Ojota,” along Ikorodu Road, killing at least five passengers and injuring three others who were rescued alive in the process.

According to wailing eyewitness, the tragedy occurred at Ojota Bus Sopt, Ikorodu Road at bout 4:02am when the articulated truck, with registration number AKD 663 KF conveying 40 feet container fell on the Danfo, with registration number FST 944 XR, and trapped the occupants.

While rescue team were able to retrieve three lucky passengers alive from the carcass, unfortunately other five bodies retrieved were dead. The injured victims were immediately taken to hospital for prompt medical attention.

The General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed the incident, saying the three rescued passengers were responding to treatment at press time.