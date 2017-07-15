CNS U-14 boys and U-17 girls tourney kicks off July 29

The 16th edition of the Chief of the Naval Staff U-14 Boys and 8th edition of Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) U-17 Girls soccer tournament will hold from July 29– August 5, 2017 in Owerri, the Imo State Capital.

According to a statement by the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria, YSFON and signed by its Secretary General, Patrick Okpavuerhe, each state is expected to come with a team of 20 players whose ages must be 14 years for boys and 17 for girls as at August 31, 2017.

The statement noted that the body weights for the boys should be 51kg with a maximum height of 1.58m while the body weight for the girls should be 60kg and height of 1.78m. All players are also expected to present three recent passport photographs for licenses, while screening of players shall take place on Sunday, July 30, 2017

It further stated that each team will be accompanied by three officials, one of which must be a YSFON official of the participating state.

The YSFON statement reminded teams that all states are expected to arrive Owerri on Saturday August 29, 2017 even as it warned that late arrivals will not be entertained.

YSFON, while advising states to confirm their team’s names to the National Secretariat of the Federation on or before Friday, 21st, July advised teams to make provisions for feeding and transportation of their players and officials as accommodation shall be provided at school hostels , warned all the teams to avoid night travels because of security concerns.