AXA Mansard races against cancer

AXA Mansard joined over 200 organisations to race against cancer at the Nigerian Stock Exchange organised Corporate Challenge tagged “e-Race Cancer 2.0” at Onikan Stadium, Lagos, recently.

The NSE Corporate Challenge is an annual 5km race that aims to create awareness on cancer and raise funds for the purchase of 37 Mobile Cancer Centers, valued at $613,000 each.

This year’s event attracted participants from listed and non-listed companies alike, as well as NGOs, celebrities and other notable Nigerians.

Group Head, Strategy, Planning and Marketing at AXA Mansard,Mr. Kola Oni, noted that, “AXA Mansard is a strong supporter of initiatives on prevention, detection, and treatment of this disease responsible for the death of millions of people each year.

As a leading insurer, our key expertise lies in understanding and managing risk and our key responsibility is protecting people. This means that we have an essential and active role to play in making sure the ever-evolving risk landscape is brought to the fore and is understood by the society as a whole.

Oni commended the NSE on the initiative and emphasized the need for concerted efforts in the early detection and treatment of cancer.

He also congratulated Suliat Giwa of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Naomi Aduku of AXA Mansard Pensions Limited who clinched the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the female category, for their active participation in the race and for making the company proud by emerging as the fastest females from the financial services sector.