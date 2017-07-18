Abandoned: Widow, son hit by soldier cry for assistance

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI— A widow and mother of five, Mrs. Sarah Imomo Okeoghene, is currently languishing in pains at Ughelli, Delta State, after a military officer attached to the 222 Battalion Headquarters, Agbarha-Otor, near Ughelli, Sunday Crowther Olaoye, allegedly rammed into her and her nine-year-old son, Master Okeoghene.

This is just as the officer in question, denied abandoning the victims in the hospital, describing the incident as a mishap that he never planned for.

The accident which occurred on May 9, has left both victims with fractured bones bed ridden for weeks, while the culprit whom Mrs. Okeoghene informed, admitted being the cause of the accident, has supposedly absconded after rushing them to the Ughelli Central Hospital for treatment on the day of the incident.

How incident occurred

Recounting her ordeal to NDV in her one-bedroom apartment, she explained that because of her condition, she had been unable to provide food for her family since the incident.

On how the accident occurred, she said: “I had taken my child for treatment on an Okada when a red Golf car bumped into us while attempting to dodge a bad spot, along the Post Office Road.

“When the accident happened, the driver of the car, dressed in military uniform, immediately took us to the Ughelli Central Hospital, while pleading with us for being at fault with a promise that he would do everything possible to ensure that we are both back on our feet.

Soldier purportedly vanished

“Unfortunately for us, the soldier identified as Sunday Crowther Olaoye sneaked out of the hospital after dropping his number with a promise to return back on the same day.

Tracked to a hotel

One of her sons told NDV: ”When we noticed that the soldier had absconded, my mother, armed with his name and phone number, went to the hotel where the soldiers were known to be lodging at Ughelli. It was at the hotel that one of the soldiers confirmed that the said Sunday, who is stationed with the battalion, was actually involved in an accident.

“Based on this, I wrote a letter to the Commanding Officer of the 222 Battalion, Agbarha-Otor to investigate the incident, but officers at the command have consistently rebuffed me from accessing the Commanding Officer.”

I spent N18, 000 on their treatment – Soldier

When NDV contacted Olaoye, he said: “It was an accident and it was the Okada rider that actually hit my vehicle.

“Out of pity, I took both the woman and her son to the hospital and spent N18, 000 at the spot for their treatment despite the fact that I am the one in charge of my own treatment and repair of my damaged vehicle.

He added: “They went to report the matter to the army authorities at Ughelli, I was invited and explained things to the Commanding Officer and moved on. It is an accident and not a case of hit and run and that is the truth of the matter.

Olaoye asserted that it was not his intention to elope and he never eloped, pointing out that he had not gotten over the incident up till date.