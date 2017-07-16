2018 CAA championships: Keshi Stadium ready for use in 6 months

By Ben Efe

Delta State sports commission chairman, Tono-bok Okowa has assured that the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba will be ready in another six months ahead of the 2018 Confederation of Athletics Championships billed for June next year.

Okowa who was speaking in Lagos during the unveiling of GAC Motors as co-sponsors of the championships, disclosed that work is almost completed ahead of time for the 21st edition of the event originally billed for Lagos.

“The engineers handling the project have assured us that by December,the Stadium will be ready for use. This is well ahead of time for the championships slated for June 2018. Local preparations are in high gear and our intention is to invite more sponsors since government cannot do it alone,” said Okowa.

Former president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Evangelist Solomon Ogba added that the championships will be a full house of top African athletes and that some of the countries are already making preparations to dominate the occasion.

“The African athletes hall of fame will be inaugurated. This was done in 2008 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, so we are expecting a large turn-out of top Africa stars in Asaba,” Ogba said.