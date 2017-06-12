Wike assures investors of security in Rivers

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Sunday that the state was becoming safer for investors on a daily basis due to the state government’s investment on security.

The governor stated this in Port Harcourt at a dinner to mark the 20th Anniversary of Air France’s first flight to Port Harcourt International Airport.

He said that the state government would do all in its power to build on the confidence of investors to conduct business in the State.

Wike said that wooing investors remained critical to the development of the state, because it would generate employment.

“It is a priority for us to attract investors for our people to be employed; that is why we make security a priority,” he added.

The governor claimed that Rivers was safer than Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna, Benue and Kano states “where kidnappers and murderers terrorized residents as reported daily”.

“Investors are coming to Rivers regularly and they are talking about insecurity. Look at what is happening in Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna and Kano and you will realize that this state is the safest,” he said.

In his remarks, French Consul, Mr Laurent Poloceaux, stressed that French investments were doing well in Rivers, with schools, businesses and Air France.

Air France Manager, Mr Jean Tanzin, said that the airline became the first international airline to fly into the Port Harcourt International Airport 20 years ago.

Tarzin stated that Air France had gone through challenges to deliver quality services to Rivers and other Niger Delta states.