Standard Chartered launches ‘No 1 Bank’ brand campaign

STANDARDd Chartered Bank Limited has launched a campaign entitled, “No.1 Bank: Power your Ambitions” to highlight its recent achievements and reiterate its commitment to the Africa and Middle East (AME) region.

The ‘No.1 Bank’ campaign reiterates the bank’s top position across its diverse products and markets which include project finance, debt capital markets, wealth management, digital, private banking and Islamic banking.

On the back of its “Here for Africa” campaign launched last year, the new campaign will showcase the bank’s heightened focus on the wider African and Middle East region, seeking to contribute to the region’s growth by growing its retail, corporate, institutional and commercial segments, while enhancing its digital capabilities.

Selected recent awards backing Standard Chartered’s leading position include: Best Regional Consumer Digital Bank for Middle East & Africa 2016 for the fifth consecutive year on the global finance space, Middle East & Africa Power Deal of the Year 2016, which it earned through execution of Hassyan Energy deal. Hassyan Coal IPP (“Hassyan”) consists of financing the development, construction, operation and maintenance of an ultra-supercritical green-field coal fired power plant.

Real Estate deal of the year 2016 award and Euromoney’s Best Private Banking Services in Africa 2017.