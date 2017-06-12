Breaking News
Declare June 12 as Public Holiday, Okowa’s Aide tells FG

On 12:34 pmIn News by Urowayino Warami

The Political Aide on Special Duties (Media) to the Delta state Governor  Mr Ossai Ovie has urged the Federal Government to declare June as 12 public Holiday.

Ovie made this known in a statement at Asaba yesterday, while noting that the Presidential  election of June 12 1993, will forever be in the political history of Nigeria.

According to Ossai Declaring June 12 as public holiday will help in immortalizing MKO Abiola because He stood for democracy.

“As a young boy growing , I learnt a lot from MKO Abiola’s life , how he started business at the age of 9 through farming and selling of firewood before going to school “ he said

“His life is generally an inspiration to Nigerians Most especially the youths” he added

 


