Breaking⚡: FUTO ICT Centre on Fire

The Information and Communication Technology centre of the Federal University of Technology Owerri is currently engulfed with flames and serious evacuation of inflammable substances and other important materials is currently on going.

This is presumed to have begun few minutes ago.

According to an observer, only a section building building is on fire and as the time of filling in this report, no findings have been made with regards to the source of the fire and so far no effort is being made to quench the fire.

We seek the attention of relevant authorities to intervene.

More details soon