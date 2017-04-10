Yakasai wants Sultan, Sanusi, Etsu Nupe others fund education in the north

AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has called for legislation that would compel First Class traditional rulers in the north contribute 5 percent of their consolidated federal allocation to addressed education disadvantages in the region.



At present Nigeria constitution guarantees First Class traditional rulers 5 percent from the total revenue accrued to local government areas within their jurisdiction.

Yakasai who spoke in Kano Monday against the backdrop of recent comments by the emir of Kano noted that “the traditional Institutions, who are receiving substantial amount of money from the public coffers need to come in here.”

The Elder statesman said “I want to

call for legislation to be made that monies allocated to Traditional Councils (Emirate Council) should be regulated. Although, it is their own money but the proposed law would make it mandatory for them to set aside 5 percent for educational development in Northern Nigeria.”

He stressed that the law would be ‘helpful to Nigerian, it would help the socioeconomics development of the country and as well solve problem of lapses (imbalance) in the overall social aspect of our life.”

To actualise the dream, Yakasai appealed to “the 19 States House of Assembly in the northern region through the collaboration of the state Government set the ball rolling in the overall interest of our people”.

Yakasai who explained why the traditional institutions in the north should be involved in funding education noted that “5 % that is dedicated to Traditional Councils, Emirate Council, and what have you are not subject to Appropriation by Federal or State legislature. They are deducted from source and given to the Traditional Institutions. And they are using it for their needs.”

According to Yakasai “such funds are not appropriated by the relevant authority (the legislature). And therefore they are not subject to audit or controlled by the

accountants general of the State. ”

Consequently, the Elder statesman threw his weight behind the use of Muslim worship for learning in the light of structural deficit.

He posited that “it is a good idea to that tackle our problems of backwardness in terms of Western Education by using every available opportunity to bridge the gap between our people and our compatriot in the South. The idea of using the mosque for educational pursuit is a good idea in my opinion”.