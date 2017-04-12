Breaking News
Xenophobia: Nigerian Mission in South Africa meets with taxi drivers, bereaved family members

Urowayino Warami

Nigeria`s Consul General in South Africa, Amb. Godwin Adama, said on Wednesday that the mission had useful deliberations with members of the Taxi Drivers Association in Limpopo Province of South Africa.

Adama told the Newsmen on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the mission was joined by national officers and local chapter members  of  the Nigeria Union during the visit.

He also said the mission met family members  of  the Nigerian killed in Polokwane on April 6 and provided assistance to them  while another Nigerian was receiving treatment in  a hospital  after  the attack.

“ We held meetings with the South African Police and members of the Taxi Drivers Union and Nigerians in the province.

“ I am impressed with the useful discussions we had and for now,  all is calm in the province,” he said.

Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, the President, Nigeria Union, said Razaq Ajao, a 39-year-old auto mechanic and  indigene  of Osun,  was killed by a mob and  had been buried at Polokwane.

He said that after the meeting with leaders of  taxi drivers, a planned protest and attack against foreigners in the province was aborted.

Anyene  said that the drivers took a decision to brief their members on the outcome of the meeting.

“ We are working hard to stop attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“ We are also aware that the Federal Government is working with its South African counterpart at a higher level on the issue.

“ We urge the South African authorities to ensure that Nigerians are not harmed in their country,” he said.

Anyene, who  commended the Mission for its commitment to the welfare of Nigerians in South Africa,  reiterated the determination of the union to  sustain its partnership with  it.

 


