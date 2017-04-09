Woman Rising returns

Woman Rising, the annual celebration of women through music, arts and networking, started yesterday in a two-day extravaganza in its usual extension of the annual celebration of International Women’s Day.

Now in its seventh year, WOMAN RISING has evolved from a small 50-person gathering which debuted in 2011 to a comprehensive, far-reaching and impactful annual 2-day meeting of women across the creative and business spectrums alike – attracting over 500 women cumulatively.

“Our 2017 ensemble will feature Adunni Nefertiti (all-female acapella folk group), Kaline, amazing newcomers Evelle, Debbie and Sheillah, as well as our international guest percussionist Angela Paz Alhucema (Chile). We also look forward to having longtime friend of the house, ChiGurl finally on the WOMAN RISING stage”, the organisers said in a statement.

“The two-day event is being hosted by award winning actress, Lala Akindoju, across various venues allowing women and the men who love them to connect, empower and celebrate womanhood and the accomplishments of women in business, the humanities, philanthropy and the arts. The weekend will begin with Woman Rising’s landmark exclusive networking brunch and will be concluded with a grand and very critically acclaimed music concert featuring ALL WOMEN performers. The weekend will also feature a private fringe art salon – all focused on womanhood and creativity”.

WOMAN RISING 2017 is presented by Ugoma Adegoke & Zebra Living and supported by FBN Quest, Cointreau, The Wheatbaker, Strada Media, sabinews.com and The Guardian.