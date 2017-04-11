Wits rediscover goal touch and go top

Wits rediscovered the art of scoring after three blanks in Africa to trounce Golden Arrows 3-0 Tuesday and top the South African Premiership table.

The unfashionable Johannesburg club failed to find the net in CAF matches against Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Smouha since mid-March.

But after Malawi striker Frank Mhango converted a first-half penalty for Wits, Botswana midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele bagged a second-half brace.

The first Ngele goal could be a candidate for goal of the season as he took aim from well outside the box and the ball flew into the net.

Seeking a first Premiership title, Wits have 44 points, Cape Town City 42, Kaizer Chiefs 39, SuperSport United 37 and title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns 35.

The league leaders now fly to Egypt for the second leg of a CAF Confederation Cup play-off against Smouha in Alexandria this weekend after a goalless first encounter.

After 51 days in charge, Swede Kjell Jonevret celebrated his first Premiership success as Orlando Pirates coach with a 2-0 win over nine-man Maritzburg United.

Defender Ayanda Gcaba nodded home an early corner and Togolese Dove Wome sealed maximum points for the Soweto “Buccaneers” in the closing stages.

Maritzburg had Kenya centre-back Brian Onyango and midfielder Deolin Mekoa red-carded in the second half after both were cautioned twice.

“I will sleep well tonight,” said Jonevret as his club climbed to ninth. “It was not a fantastic game to watch, but it was an important one for us to win.”

Long-time bottom club Baroka rose one place after overcoming fellow strugglers Free State Stars 2-1 in northern city Polokwane.

Maboke Matlakala scored the only goal of the opening half, and the 67th-minute match-winner after Ghanaian Mohamed Anas levelled.

Last month, a post-match Anas interview in which he thanked his wife and his girlfriend for their encouragement went viral.