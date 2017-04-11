Wike assures small communities of govt attention

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has assured minority communities in the state of government’s attention, saying they will not be marginalised by his administration.

The governor gave the assurance, yesterday, when the Council of Chiefs of Bille Kingdom paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said that his administration will sand-fill portions of Bille community next year, adding that it will also embark on shore protection to protect the community from river overflow.

Wike, who said that the proposed projects will be slotted in next year’s budget, adding that the government will complete the Primary Healthcare centre and Model Primary school abandoned by the last government.