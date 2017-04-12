I went into full-time music the moment I found myself dancing for Ruggedman, Akon, others – Scooby Nero

Anthony Chukwuma Onwubuariri well known as Scooby Nero is a Nigeria born South Africa based recording artist, songwriter & record producer. He is popularly known for his breakthrough single “Nobody” featuring DJ Dimplez & “Washkalakunda” featuring “Gigi Lamayne”, “Maraza”, “AB Crazy” & “Miz-Dee”..

Scooby Nero sound is best described as a mix fusion of Afro-pop, Hip-hop & House music and he has received positive critical reviews and gained extensive airplay in South Africa & Nigeria.. We got a chance to chat with Scooby Nero about his inspirations and what is next for him… Read on for our conversation with the artist.

At what moment did you decide that music is what you wanted to pursue full-time?

The moment I found myself dancing for “Ruggedman” , “LL Cool J” and “Akon” in the Star Mega Jam 2006 in Nigeria.

What were some of the things you thought you would encounter in making music outside your comfort zone?

Well I never knew the difference, as I discovered my talent and love for music outside my comfort zone; that to say “I really don’t know”. As you may know I was born in Nigeria but based in South Africa almost all my life was spent there, so I really think am in my comfort zone cause South Africa is like my second home…

How did you feel when you pulled out WASHKALAKUNDA and the response you got?

I feel great, but not surprised..

Why?

I noticed people would love the song as I have, I made a 15 second video of myself vibing to it and people response’s to it was positive, so I made-up my mind it was going to be my next single. Guest that was how I knew it was going to be great & the response was massive.

Do you see yourself settling in the music industry, much longer?

Yes I do and will, it’s what I love doing and its gives me joy… An in addition to that I noticed the more I’m consistent with it the more I become a PRO at it..

So you are telling your fan’s you got them covered, right?

Yes I do and they the main reason, we keep on doing what we know best.

If you where to work with an international act, who would that be and why?

If we can include countries from around Africa as international, but if you talking other countries. Then I will say, the list is long but let me name a few. It got to be “Meek Mill”, “TY Dollar sign” and a lot more. I just got that feeling it’s gone be great collaboration with this guy’s on a track with me.

Hmm, maybe on a remix of “Nobody”?

(Scooby Nero Laughed) Kind of, that gone be mad trap for a remix.. Thanks’ to DJ Dimplez for being part of that successful track.

How has growing up in South Africa fueled your passion for music and inspired your content?

It has inspired me in so many ways, which is being able to really tell what people love from a home & aboard point of view.

What would you like to say to your fans?

Stay positive in life and watch out for “Washkalakunda (remix)” video featuring “Gigi Lamayne”, “Maraza”, “AB Crazy” & “Miz-Dee” out soon sha!, don’t know how soon; but watch out for it..

Do we expect anything new soon?

Yeah, I got something coming.

Watch Washkalakunda Video feat. Gigi Lamayne below!.